Is the bone collector, Shereé Whitfield, at it once again? Or is she feeling the love today? Shereé of Real Housewives of Atlanta is, in fact feeling the love, and she says, “I want everybody to be happy.” Ah, thanks Shereé.

The newly crowned glam-ma told Virtual Reali-Tea all about the recent season, the drama she be in, and her thoughts on Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s ‘the ring didn’t mean a thing’ of a split.

Have they spoke?

She has spoke to Kim since her tumultuous divorce came to the surface, but ‘She by’ didn’t deliver a lot of facts. However, she managed to answer those tough questions, and as to what she thought about it all unfolding – she said, “I didn’t see it coming.”

Shereé goes on, “They … seemed like the perfect couple.” Right? After Kim saw Kroy from behind it was love at first sight, and they really did seem like the ying to the other’s yang. Or did they?

As to what Kim told Shereé, Shereé was rather tight lipped. Did she give canned responses? She described the whole ordeal as, “a lot” and that Kim’s “trying to be strong for the kids.”

Shereé could empathize with the transition though. Her and Bob Whifield’s divorce was long, contentious, and made public due to her role on Real Housewives. Hard to build a château when Bob did not have to put the assets in her pocket.

Shereé spoke to her own split, saying, “I’ve done it before … it’s not easy.” And she spoke to the idea that the person you marry is not always like the person you divorce. Touché.

As to whether Kim should come back full-time to RHOA, Shereé thinks, yes. She says wigs “is good TV” after all. And as far as her cameo in Season 15, Shereé says, “We always have a good time.” She adds, “You’ll see fun Kim.”

‘Fun Kim’ as in ‘enjoying her scratch-offs Kim,’ or ‘I want to shift your wig a bit Kim?’ Because after all, when it comes to Shereé, “who gonna check me boo?”

On what advice Shereé might deliver to the feuding couple of Kim and Kroy, “Try to be a little more private.” Shereé doesn’t think the mess is helping. However, her advice for Kroy? Basically, can you try again? The bone collector says “I don’t know,” but “I just don’t want to see it over for them two.”

Watch Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo Sundays at 8/7c.

