Vanderpump Rules Fans Surprised With Wedding Video Recreating Show’s Opening Titles

Recently, a couple of Pennsylvania newlyweds received an epic surprise from their wedding videographer.

Vanderpump Rules-obsessed couple Joe and Jenna Spatafore celebrated their nuptials on June 3, 2023. A couple of weeks later, a very clever video landed on Instagram. Put together by Chaynan Arredondo of @arredondofilms, the video recreates the opening credits of Joe and Jenna’s favorite show using members of their wedding party.

Just raise your glasses high

The video is captioned, “When your couple is obsessed with Vanderpump Rules so you SUR-prise them by recreating the show’s opening sequence!” Oh, dear. The VPR puns are spinning in my brain. I’ll just say the video is “Good as Gold,” and leave it at that.

Complete with the Dena Deadly theme song “Raise Your Glass,” the video perfectly recreates the open credits of Pump Rules, to the absolute delight of the bride and groom. They apparently had no idea the film was being created, but they were probably a little preoccupied with getting married that day.

The end of the video featured an aerial shot of the wedding venue with the words “Spatafore, 6/3/23” superimposed across the screen. The film concluded with a clip of DJ James Kennedy shouting, “Pumptini!”

“Yesssss let’s gooooo!!!” raved the groom in the comments section.

His new wife was similarly impressed. “Best surprise ever,” she wrote.

The videographer also posted the video on his own Instagram page. His business partner Ashley Munson, a wedding still photographer, tagged @pumprules and @BravoTV with the comment, “#pleasedontsue.”

The video was shown on Instagram alongside a video of the happy couple watching and reacting to it. Joe Spatafore, the groom, laughed hysterically throughout the entire film. At the video’s finish, he said, “That’s amazing!”

His wife Jenna agreed. “Omg! Amazing!” she concurred, still giggling.

“Thank you guys so much,” Joe added. “That was incredible.”

Congratulations to Joe and Jenna on their marriage. And also to Chaynan on his inspired video. It truly is a work of art and a special memory for the happy couple.

