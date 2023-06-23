Andy Cohen Got ‘Butthurt’ Over John Mayer ‘In Love’ Headlines

Everybody’s aware that John Mayer and Andy Cohen are close friends. But last week on Howard Stern’s radio show, Andy made headline news when he jokingly said he was “in love” with his good buddy.

The controversy began when Andy was a guest on Sirius XM’s Howard Stern Show on June 14. When the shock jock asked him if he loved the Grammy-winning singer, the Watch What Happens Live host “flippantly and off-handedly” declared that they do “love each other.”

Even though Andy, who is gay, swore on his two young children that he and John, a straight man, have never had a sexual relationship, the story took on a life of its own in the press. The Bravo producer was shocked at the reaction to his statement of affection for his close friend.

“Y’all need to get ahold of yourself”

Andy Cohen and co-host John Hill on Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy”

“It became headline news,” Andy said on June 22, on his own Sirius XM show Radio Andy. “And the more it became headline news, the more butthurt I got over it.”

“Are two men not allowed to say that they’re in love?” he asked. “Are we all so flipped out?”

Co-host John Hill teased, “I think you love it. I think you love being in a headline with John Mayer, being in love.”

“No, I think it’s weird,” he responded.

Andy then shared a story about his college roommate Dave Ansel, “the first guy I was ever in love with.”

“I was stunned,” he recalled, “in like, week one of freshman year when he said, ‘Oh my God, I love you, dude.'”

“And I was like, ‘Wow, this is a totally hetero guy expressing his love for me,'” he continued. “And it felt very pure and real, but not sexual whatsoever. It was grounded in our friendship.”

“I just think that a friendship of two guys,” Andy added, “that doesn’t seem like headline news to me … Yes, I offhandedly said we love each other. And then the longer it went, I was like, ‘Y’all need to kind of get ahold of yourself.'”

Andy and John have been close friends for years, and there’s long been speculation in the press whether they were ever actually more than friends. John attended the baby shower prior to the birth of Andy’s son Benjamin, serenaded him at his 50th birthday celebration and was one of the speakers at Andy’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2022.

Obviously, they share a lot of love for each other, as good friends do.

