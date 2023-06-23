UPDATED: Kroy Biermann Said Son Shared With Kim Zolciak Was ‘Kidnapped’

UPDATE: Sources have alleged that Kroy rang the police after the mother of a child their son went to school with allegedly “refused to bring their son home.” The source adds that Kroy believes Kim “intentionally created” the situation with the other woman, to make him react. Original story below…

Perhaps the most shocking revelation yet in the midst of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s ugly divorce has now been unearthed. Kroy alleged that a woman “kidnapped” their son in a 911 call to police. The authorities were called five times on June 16, with their four young children all also at the home.

The bitter details include ugly allegations

In records obtained by Radar Online, a section of notes on the calls can be seen. Among them are claims that one of the couple’s sons was “dropped off with a woman named Aleese,” so Kroy filed kidnapping “for his son going to the rodeo.” Another note seems to have been written down when Kim called 911. She said that her husband stole a bag. There’s also a record of a “domestic” squabble.

The alleged kidnapping is of course the most disturbing of the claims. As nothing was made public until now, it would appear that somebody close to the family dropped the child off with this woman named Aleese. One would assume that Kim is the person who supposedly took the son, but that isn’t confirmed in the documents kept by the police.

It could also be that Kim was then retaliating to Kroy’s claims, by alleging that he had stolen one of her bags. This allegation was made 15 seconds after Kroy said his son had been “kidnapped.”

Whatever the gritty details of this case may be, both parents should hang their heads in shame. Having your young children at home while engaging in this sort of behavior is nothing short of reprehensible. Hopefully, the two can come to some sort of understanding while they go through the motions in their divorce. If not, it could have a devastating impact on their kids, both now and in the future.

TELL US – CAN YOU BELIEVE HOW DARK THIS DIVORCE HAS GOTTEN? SHOULD ONE OF THE TWO MOVE OUT OF THE MARITAL HOME?