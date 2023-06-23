Ramona Singer’s Daughter Avery Takes Swipe at ‘Bravo Kids’ Who Are ‘All Duck-Faced’

It’s time for another episode of The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from the Tree. You may already know some of the cast members. First up is Avery Singer. Avery is the spawn of former Real Housewives of New York star, Ramona Singer.

While that should tell you all you need to know, there’s more! Avery is a big girl now and she’s been trying to get a big girl job. Unfortunately, she thinks because Mommie Dearest was on Bravo, it killed her chances in the world of finance.

Now Avery comments on the children of other Bravo stars, and how she’s different from the rest. Up next on The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from the Tree, Avery insults people! It all went down on an episode of David Yontef’s podcast, Behind the Velvet Rope.

Avery is a chip off the old block!

Instead of lamenting that her mom’s career with Bravo and not her attitude prevented her from getting a “real” job, Avery moved on to other topics. She formed her own business because corporate life doesn’t want her but insists she isn’t riding on her “mom’s coattails” like all the other Bravo kids. Ma’am, you wouldn’t be on a podcast or anywhere else if it weren’t for Mumsie.

“There’s so many Bravo kids that ride their mom’s coattails that are like a wannabe Kylie Jenner, all duck-faced, posting,” Avery said. Friends, please excuse me as I must now go say Miliana Giudice’s name in the mirror three times so she appears to set Avery straight.

She continued, “I know because of my mom I have a leg up. But I’ve also been on TV for almost 15 years and I’ve never really leveraged it for anything in my life.” What, she couldn’t figure out a way to profit from her mother treating people like garbage for years? Avery added, “So if I’m going to start when we’re down for the count, I’m about to do it [for my] business. Why not?”

Wow, I can definitely see people flocking to her luxury party-planning company now. After all, she seems so … sweet and easy to work with. Best of luck to Avery.

