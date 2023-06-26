Shannon Beador Has a Hilarious Message For Bravo Fans

With the start of Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17, Shannon Beador has reached her ninth season on the franchise. All that time in front of the cameras inevitably led to some iconic moments.

While these days, it seems we mostly talk about Shannon in the context of her ex-husband and most recent partner, who could forget her infamous fight with Kelly Dodd? While the two were at a restaurant, things quickly got heated, and Shannon cursed out and flipped off Kelly.

When Kelly commented on Shannon’s weight, Shannon threw her plate and screamed, “This isn’t my plate you stupid f*cking bitch! That’s not my f*cking plate!” Though Shannon has since expressed a great deal of regret over the situation, it pretty instantly became a meme. The plate line has become iconic for the Housewives franchise.

Shannon plays the hits on Twitter

An important message from yours truly… ❤️❤️❤️ #RHOC pic.twitter.com/zvOcMyT0Sc — Shannon Storms Beador (@ShannonBeador) June 22, 2023

Shannon posted a video to her Twitter captioned “An important message from yours truly… ❤️❤️❤️ #RHOC.”

In the video, Shannon was dressed in faux corporate attire with a notepad on the table in front of her. “Hi, I’m Shannon Storms Beador, here at Bravo Headquarters,” she said. “And this isn’t my notepad you f*cking bitch!” she suddenly screamed, sliding the notepad over the table angrily.

“And this isn’t my binder you f*cking bitch!” she continued. The joke went on like this as Shannon rejected a computer mouse, pens, and sticky notes. The camera shook with a red filter over Shannon.

Reactions were mostly positive, with one user writing, “This video made my day!” Some in the minority were a little more critical, with one user suggesting we could all “move on from this joke.” Of course, it’s all in the eye of the beholder.

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SHANNON’S VIDEO? WAS IT ENTERTAINING, OR DO YOU AGREE THAT THIS JOKE HAS GONE STALE?