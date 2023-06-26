Tom Girardi Rejects Prosecutors’ Demands for Unredacted Mental Evaluation

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Tom Girardi is attempting to keep prosecutors from obtaining the unredacted report of his mental state. Prosecutors were back in court last week fighting to be allowed to view the report.

Tom’s legal team is blocking the prosecution’s seeing the report, saying it “would result in the prosecution team being tainted.” Or maybe reveal information that would hurt his case? Potato, potahto.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne’s estranged husband faces five counts of wire fraud, in addition to charges that he embezzled $15 million from clients between 2010 and 2020. Among his victims are orphans and widows of the 2013 Indonesian Lion Air crash and one of the burn victims of the 2011 PG&E gas explosion in San Bruno, California.

Legal problems, divorce and an Alzheimer’s diagnosis

In 1993, Tom’s law firm Girardi and Keese won the case against PG&E which inspired the film Erin Brockovich. But in 2020, his legal empire started to fall apart amid a series of lawsuits over alleged debts. Creditors eventually forced the firm into bankruptcy.

Sued for the return of $25 million Tom allegedly gave her from company funds for her EJ Global company, Erika insists she did nothing wrong.

As legal problems mounted, Erika filed for divorce, and their Pasadena home was auctioned. Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, Tom moved into an assisted living facility.

As part of his criminal case, the presiding judge ordered a mental evaluation to determine whether Tom was competent to stand trial. Neuropsychologist Dr. Diana Goldstein found the former lawyer to be competent to answer questions in court.

Nevertheless, Tom’s legal team is refusing to allow the government access to the unredacted report. His attorneys are claiming that the government has failed to show a need to review the information.

“The potential relevance of the redacted information is clear,” prosecutors argue. “Defendant’s ability to understand and discuss the charges against him relate directly to the evaluation of whether he understands those charges and can assist his counsel in defending against them.”

The judge has yet to rule.

