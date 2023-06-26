What Does The Future Hold For Vanderpump Rules Villain Tom Sandoval?

Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules has made himself into one of the biggest villains to ever hit reality TV airways. Now, it’s unclear what’s in the future for Tom Sandoval. Viewers were always skeptical of the Tom Tom co-owner before his secret affair with Raquel Leviss was revealed.

Prior to his infidelity, Tom was actually seen as one of the best men that Sur had to offer, that is, in comparison to Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz. Though Tom came off as pompous and out of touch at times, he still was the lesser of two evils. However, when Tom started to get a tad weird, even through his combat boot phase, Ariana Madix stood by her man’s side, only to be betrayed.

Fans were floored as Tom’s affair was revealed and the extent of Tom’s betrayal of Ariana became clear. It is hard to see how Tom can come back from Scandoval and the scarlet letter branded on him, but fans know he will try.

Tom Will Keep Singing

One thing is for sure, Tom is not ready to give up his 15 minutes of fame on stage with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras. Tom revealed that he’s been bankrolling his entire band all the way from the musicians to the backup singers. Each practice was costing Tom thousands, since he had to pay his bandmates for their time and pay for the rental space. However, the crooner didn’t seem worried about his budget.

Now, he has pretty much no friends to hang out with, since his inner circle has decided to ditch him. So, the future for Tom Sandoval could show him concentrating on booking more gigs and touring with his band. Even though he is constantly being heckled by groupies, Tom still seems thrilled to have some sort of attention on him, even if it is a negative spotlight.

Tom Could Take up Another Instrument

Tom’s love of music and instruments has been showcased multiple times on Vandrpump Rules, no matter how hard viewers have tried to push the memories of bad melodies out of their heads. Who could forget when James Kennedy had to help fix Tom’s out-of-tune trumpet playing while he was recording?

There’s no doubt Tom has a passion for music, so picking up another instruments could help him pass the time. The bar owner’s options are unlimited, though drums seem like a good choice. The percussion instrument would allow Tom to get out some pent-up anger, especially since he couldn’t voice his opinions during the uncomfortable reunion.

Tom Could Play With Makeup

In 2020, Tom partnered with Stryx, a makeup company seeking to help men feel more comfortable wearing makeup. Tom started wearing makeup when he was only 15, at the start of his modeling days. Currently, Tom has a popular bronzing gel that he helps promote with Stryx, but he could think of making more.

Tom could look into possibly trying to make a concealer or eyeliner. He’s been known to wear both while performing and acting on Vanderpump Rules. Tom doesn’t have a lot of supporters as of late. However, Stryx has a cult following, including Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec, so this could be what Tom needs to get himself back on top.

Tom Should Take Work Seriously

Overall, Tom should really think about spending most of his free time at Schwartz & Sandy’s and Tom Tom, the restaurant that he co-owns with Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, and Tom. Both restaurants took a massive hit after Scandoval broke. Since Vanderpump Rules ended, haters have been boycotting the Franklin Village neighborhood eatery in hopes of hurting Tom’s finances.

By showing his face at both establishments, Tom can at least help his employees not miss out on money. While Tom still has a long road back to redemption, there are numerous opportunities in the future for Tom Sandoval to either start over completely or find his footing before a new season begins to film. Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is set to be picking back up soon, with Tom as a main character. Unfortunately for his haters, it doesn’t look like Tom’s time on reality TV has come to an end.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK TOM SANDOVAL SHOULD DO NEXT?