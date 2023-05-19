Tom Sandoval Spotted With Mystery Blonde in Texas Bar Hours Before Breakup With Raquel Leviss

Has Vanderpump Rules’ Scandoval finally played itself out? Was Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel Raquel Leviss just a messy scheme to escape his relationship with Ariana Madix? Why didn’t he just break up with her and save everyone all the emotional turmoil? Am I gonna have to go back to writing about The Bachelor? So many questions!

Tuesday night May 16, just hours before news broke that Raquel had dumped Tom, he was spotted in an Austin, Texas bar with an unknown woman. Sandy was attempting to be incognito, wearing a hat and sunglasses indoors. He’d also apparently shaved off that nasty pornstache.

The fan who spotted him saw him stand in line at the bar, before returning to a table where a blonde woman with a small dog waited for him. They allow dogs in bars in Texas? I mean the Pomeranian, not Tom.

Is Tom already moving on?

Sounds like that “mental health facility” Raquel checked into a few weeks back may be helping after all. Whether she’s in a mental health facility, at the Miraval Resort in Arizona or at home with her parents, Raquel has come to her senses. Somehow she was convinced that the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner wasn’t the one for her and called it quits.

After blowing up his decade-long relationship with girlfriend Ariana, Tom and his ex are still living together in their co-owned Valley Village home, hopefully in separate parts of the house. They no longer speak directly to each other but communicate using go-betweens. While Ariana is anxious to sell their home and move on with her life, Tom’s equity may be tied up in his businesses. He’s also part owner of TomTom Restaurant and Bar, along with Tom Schwartz and other investors.

So it seems like the long national nightmare of Scandoval is finally coming to a close. If he does get any equity out of the sale of their house, Sandy should just buy a red convertible and move on with his mid-life crisis. He’s gonna have to find a new hobby, though, cause his band Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras is not doing so well. Not only is Raquel no longer hot for Tom, but nobody else is either.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

