Andy Cohen Defended by Fans After Pride Video Goes Viral

Happy Pride Month! Celebrations are in full swing across the country. And with so many celebrating, it’s always good to see public figures showing their allyship, whether they’re LGBTQ+ or not.

With Andy Cohen being an openly gay man, it was only natural that he’d celebrate as well. Unfortunately, celebrations probably didn’t go entirely as planned for the Watch What Happens Live host.

Just recently, a video started circulating on social media showing Andy rubbing the chest of a man sitting on his lap. All the while, he also chatted with a man on his left. Well, in no time at all, the internet made a thing out of it. While many pointed a derisive finger at the footage, many others jumped to Andy’s defense.

Camera captures Andy’s Pride suitors

The clip saw widespread coverage on social media, but seems to have been deleted from some pages. At the time, commenters took issue with the existence of the video. Many jumped to Andy’s defense, with one commenter writing, “Leave him alone he celebrating.”

Other commenters immediately fired criticism at whoever took the video in the first place. As one commenter said: “People in their f*cking camera phones I swear. Smh.” Another user shared a similar sentiment, saying, “I’m not the biggest Andy fan … but what does this prove? No one can enjoy themselves without being filmed nowadays.” It should go without saying that filming people without their consent is wrong.

Reactions to the video also exploded on Twitter. User notcaptainamerica said, “I hate to defend Andy Cohen of all people but secretly recording people is corny as f*ck. So it’s a gay man being gay, why is this newsworthy? Please touch grass.”

Rather interestingly, on Twitter and Instagram, many called race into question. Some accused Andy of fetishizing black people, never surrounding himself with many non-white people in his day-to-day life. But this take is flimsy at best and entirely conjectural.

