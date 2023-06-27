Ryan Seacrest Beats Andy Cohen to Wheel of Fortune Hosting Job

When Pat Sajak announced his retirement, the question arose of who would replace him. In a recent interview, Andy Cohen said that hosting Wheel of Fortune would be his dream job. Of course, if you’ve read the headline, you know what happened.

See, Andy’s a prolific TV personality. He’s been hosting reunions and Watch What Happens Live for years on top of all of the producing he’s done behind the scenes. It meant his only real competition was a man like Ryan Seacrest, perhaps an even more popular personality. The man’s hosted American Idol for years after all.

Andy and Ryan even had a friendly spat earlier this year. Each personality hosted a New Year’s party for separate TV networks. Andy apparently dissed Ryan, Ryan’s special got higher ratings than Andy’s, yadda yadda yadda. Despite the “feud,” Andy and Ryan said there was no bad blood at all. Perhaps things will change now that Ryan’s got the Wheel of Fortune job.

Ryan wins big, Andy lands on Bankrupt

Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/pQeTpWsPx7 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 27, 2023

Ryan took to Twitter to confirm that he would indeed be replacing Pat as Wheel of Fortune’s host. In the picture he posted, he wrote, “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak.” He addressed Pat specifically, thanking him for his time on the show, adding, “I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

He went on to cite some of his credentials, calling the new position a homecoming of sorts. “One of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me.” Ryan came equipped with the puns.

Twitter users voiced their praise and excitement for Ryan’s new position. Some called into question his future with American Idol, but besides that, reactions were only positive. One can only imagine how Andy is feeling in the midst of this. In all actuality, Ryan probably was the smarter choice from a purely corporate standpoint.

TELL US – DO YOU FEEL BAD FOR ANDY? OR ARE YOU EXCITED FOR RYAN TO HAVE THIS OPPORTUNITY?