Bethenny Frankel Co-Hosts Today Show in Swimsuit

Bethenny Frankel might just be at the top of her game ever since she departed the Real Housewives of New York. She’s made very strong waves with her social media presence and cultural presence in general.

She was even asked to fill in for Today Show host, Jenna Bush Hager. They don’t just ask anyone to do that sort of thing. Bethenny’s mind immediately went to what she might wear for her Today Show appearance, asking her TikTok followers for guidance.

In the TikTok, Bethenny showcased an outfit made of various repurposed pieces. She showed off a yellow sweater she’d had for a decade, red shoes that were on sale in Ohio, and a white European skirt. Her followers loved the outfit, but Bethenny ended up wearing something else entirely.

What happened to Bethenny’s TikTok outfit?

Once on the show, Bethenny rolled up in a black one-piece swimsuit that featured the Today rainbow logo. Over the swimsuit, she wore black skinny jeans and used black heels to complete the look. Bethenny explained the strange attire while on the show.

“I got here, and I looked over, and I said, ‘Where’s the outfit?’” she said during the show’s opening. “And I saw people scurrying around me, flipping out, and it was not brought, it didn’t come from the Hamptons to the city.” So, there it is, or rather, there it wasn’t. The TikTok look never made it.

Bethenny got the chance to look through Dylan Dreyer’s dressing room to come up with another look. “I saw this, so I said, ‘Let’s commit to the bit,’ and I’m grateful. So I’m committing to the bit.” Hoda Kotb laughed and said, “No wonder! Because Dylan said, ‘Did you take the bathing suit?’ And I didn’t know what she was talking about!”

