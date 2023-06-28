TODAY -- Air Date 06/15/2009 -- Pictured: (l-r) Co-host Hoda Kotb, chef Bethenny Frankel (Photo by Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Bethenny Frankel Co-Hosts Today Show in Swimsuit

By Jonah Wardell

Bethenny Frankel might just be at the top of her game ever since she departed the Real Housewives of New York. She’s made very strong waves with her social media presence and cultural presence in general.

She was even asked to fill in for Today Show host, Jenna Bush Hager. They don’t just ask anyone to do that sort of thing. Bethenny’s mind immediately went to what she might wear for her Today Show appearance, asking her TikTok followers for guidance.

In the TikTok, Bethenny showcased an outfit made of various repurposed pieces. She showed off a yellow sweater she’d had for a decade, red shoes that were on sale in Ohio, and a white European skirt. Her followers loved the outfit, but Bethenny ended up wearing something else entirely.

What happened to Bethenny’s TikTok outfit?

@bethennyfrankel

What are your thoughts? Ps I’m co-hosting the Today Show with Hoda on the Tuesday 27th, mark your calendars! @TODAY with Hoda & Jenna @TODAY Show #todayshow #thetodayshow #stylist #grwm #ootd #getdressedwithme

♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel

Once on the show, Bethenny rolled up in a black one-piece swimsuit that featured the Today rainbow logo. Over the swimsuit, she wore black skinny jeans and used black heels to complete the look. Bethenny explained the strange attire while on the show.

“I got here, and I looked over, and I said, ‘Where’s the outfit?’” she said during the show’s opening. “And I saw people scurrying around me, flipping out, and it was not brought, it didn’t come from the Hamptons to the city.” So, there it is, or rather, there it wasn’t. The TikTok look never made it.

Bethenny got the chance to look through Dylan Dreyer’s dressing room to come up with another look. “I saw this, so I said, ‘Let’s commit to the bit,’ and I’m grateful. So I’m committing to the bit.” Hoda Kotb laughed and said, “No wonder! Because Dylan said, ‘Did you take the bathing suit?’ And I didn’t know what she was talking about!”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BETHENNY’S MAKESHIFT LOOK? DID SHE DO WELL WITH WHAT SHE HAD? OR DID SHE COMMIT TO THE BIT TOO HARD?

Jonah Wardell

Jonah Wardell has been writing about reality TV since his senior year of college at the University of Utah, where he graduated with a degree in English. As a kid, Jonah grew up watching competition shows with his parents, including Dancing with the Stars and America's Got Talent. Those viewing experiences evolved into a fanaticism with all TV, including the Housewives and Below Deck franchises.

