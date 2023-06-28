Kroy Biermann Sued Over Alleged $52k Casino Debt

What could possibly happen when your marriage ends in shreds and you’ve accused your estranged wife of having a gambling addiction? Kroy Biermann is someone who knows the answer to that very interesting question.

Kroy and Kim Zolciak are going through it. The money ran out and the love went with it. For months they’ve been ensconced in the house of pain and the battle has been anything but civil. After multiple calls to the police and numerous accusations thrown, now something has come to bite Kroy in the ass.

He has heavily implied Kim’s affection for giving her money to machines with loud noises put a big cramp in their finances. Kroy further suggested perhaps Kim is not stable enough to be around their children. Kim must have asked, believed, and received because now Kroy is on the hook for a gambling debt.

Was the money for Kim?

According to TMZ, our boy Kroy has a little something else he needs to address. We already know his car was repoed and now The Man wants casino money. Court docs show a company called Sky Warrior is holding for Kroy on line one.

He allegedly has an unpaid line of credit that was taken out when he was at the Baha Mar Casino in the Bahamas. If you remember, Kim was accused of losing over $250k in the Bahamas prior to filing for divorce.

In Season 3 of Don’t Be Tardy, Kim visited the sandy beaches and promptly lost an enormous amount. “I took a really big hit in the Bahamas last time I went … like quarter of a million dollars. A lot of money. Yeah, crazy, and I never went back,” she said at the time.

The suit states Kroy took out a $100k line of credit during a trip back in November 2021. Sky Warrior said Kroy used $52k to gamble but didn’t pay the money back despite promising them he was good for it. Friends, this is not what you want to do at any casino if you like to remain free from collections or, you know, busted knees.

The company further says Kroy isn’t answering the phone when they try to call. Now they’ve initiated the court order in an effort to get him to pay up. Someone might want to tell Sky Warrior to get in line.

This is just another problem in Kroy’s dumpster fire of a bank account. On the bright side, his tax liens, legal fees, and lawsuit by BMW Financial Services aren’t in danger of getting lonely as he welcomes this new debt.

