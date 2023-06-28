Melissa Gorga’s New House ‘Finally Finished’: See the Stunning Pictures

Melissa Gorga, her husband, Joe Gorga, and their kids, all moved into their new house back in November 2022. But despite moving in, the house’s exterior wasn’t quite finished. Nevertheless, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a plan.

The process behind Melissa’s home design was hectic, confusing, and sometimes stressful for everyone involved. See, back in the day, Melissa revealed the plans for her home’s exterior, and she was pretty immediately dragged on social media for her choices. Eventually, she changed the plans for the exterior, but whether that was because of all the negative attention, we don’t know.

Reports show that Melissa changes her mind often when it comes to design. But although she said the online hate didn’t faze her, it’s a little hard to take her word for it when the final product is so different from the original plan. Yes, the house is finally finished, and Melissa has posted the pictures to her Instagram.

Melissa’s house is gorgeous … thanks to Covid?

To her credit, the house does look quite beautiful. In her caption, Melissa wrote, “Finally finished ? I’m so happy … we could FINALLY resubmit our plans after all the COVID chaos that my true vision for this house could come to life.” It’s not entirely impossible to imagine that Covid-19 caused delays. But that sure seems convenient.

Commenters were quick to point this out, with one writing, “When in doubt, blame Covid.” Another expounded on that thought, saying, “Don’t blame Covid. Just own the fact that your first vision wasn’t that great and you probably didn’t like people laughing about it. Chalk it up as a loss but turned into a win bc it’s beautiful now!”

Although many were still slamming Melissa, she had some defenders. One commenter said, “I don’t understand why ppl are so obsessed with her original house layout? I’m sincerely confused … any one of these ppl would take that house in a second in comparison to their modest homes?! The obsession is bizarre.” Indeed, as a public figure, Melissa will endure such criticism no matter what.

But ultimately, whatever the reason for Melissa’s changed vision, it turned out for the better. She capped off her IG post by writing “[Joe,] I know you wanted to kill me but I’m so grateful for you to make this happen so soon after moving in.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF MELISSA’S FINISHED HOME? DO YOU THINK SHE CHANGED HER INITIAL PLAN BECAUSE OF THE ORIGINAL BACKLASH?