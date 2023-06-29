Frank Catania Thinks Teresa Giudice is ‘Overwhelmed’ Defending Luis Ruelas

The current state of the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is comparable to a civil war. We’ve got Melissa and Joe Gorga on one end with Teresa Giudice on the other. But if this is anything like Marvel’s Civil War, then one man is the clear villain here — Luis Ruelas, Teresa’s husband.

While it seems the Gorga/Giudice feud has lasted ages, things came to a head in the explosive RHONJ Season 13 reunion. One of the controversial points from the reunion was Luis’ employment of Dolores Catania’s son, Frankie Catania.

Joe claimed that Frankie had a bad experience with Luis, and Frankie’s father, Frank Catania, seemed to be in that camp as well, but wouldn’t come out and say it. Dolores and Luis’ narrative seemed more likely and was reportedly substantiated by Frankie. Well, Frank may have some choice words for the Giudice family as a result.

Will Luis Ruelas be Teresa’s downfall?

Frank went on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp to discuss all things RHONJ. During their chat, Teddi said she was “starting to feel worried for” Teresa’s situation. She asked Frank if he believed Teresa was worsening her situation, or “just trying to protect whatever reputations [she and Luis] have left.”

Frank replied, “I think Teresa is just getting overwhelmed on having [to] try to defend her husband. He is getting hit from every single avenue, coming from here, coming from there, and I think she’s just — she’s losing it, you know … She’s just getting pressure from all over the place.”

He’s got a good point. It feels like every single week, Luis hoists a new red flag or falls subject to a new allegation. For example, the allegation that Luis hired Bo Dietl to get dirt on the RHONJ cast.

On the podcast, Frank revealed that he’d talked to Luis after the reunion about this accusation. Though Luis denied it to no end, he couldn’t convince Frank that “he didn’t do what [Catania] thought he did.” But he acknowledged that it was good for Luis to have reached out. Frank also said, “Louie and I, at this particular time, whatever we had is over with and done.”

