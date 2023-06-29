Kroy Biermann Files New Docs for ‘Immediate’ Family Investigation to Begin

Kroy Biermann might as well get a job at the courthouse because he’s become quite litigious. While this might be normal in a regular divorce situation, Kroy’s divorce from Kim Zolciak is anything but normal.

I think we’re in Round 7 of this epic battle and neither fighter is showing signs of fatigue. One week we see Kim pulling cash from ATMs despite their horrible finances and the next Kroy’s Rolls Royce is getting repoed. It seems their life went downhill when Don’t Be Tardy was canceled.

Now we’ve moved on to the alleged kidnapping scare and I cannot imagine what could come next. But apparently, Kroy can. Yesterday he hightailed it back to court to file some brand-new papers. Because you know, it’s all for the sake of the kids.

Kroy wants a family investigation ASAP

Court docs obtained by Us Weekly show a Wednesday, June 28 filing. Kroy requested the court to appoint Diane Woods as Guardian ad Litem for the four minor children “so that she may immediately begin her investigation.” At this juncture, she will most likely be the only person actually supporting what the kids truly need.

Diana holds 30 years of experience in “family law and domestic relations matters.” And hopefully, she watches Bravo so she knows about the lake of insanity she’s about to swim in.

Kroy’s brand new legal filing comes less than two weeks after both made five calls to the cops over the course of FOUR MINUTES. Sure officer, nothing to see here but adults who aren’t adulting. Since the estranged couple mutually filed for divorce in May, authorities have become familiar with their turbulent situation.

As of right now, Kim and Kroy are still shacked up in the same home, subjecting the four young kids to the breakdown of their relationship. According to Kroy, neither he nor Kim can afford to move out.

I’m sure we will only have to wait mere minutes before Kim responds to Kroy’s latest filing. Stay tuned.

