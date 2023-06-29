Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Is Ready to Date Again After Kody Brown Split

She’s back on the market! The Sister Wives polygamy camp has fallen apart. Kody Brown is down to just one wife. But that’s not stopping one of his former wives from getting her groove back.

Meri Brown and Kody called it quits earlier this year. Now, she’s getting adjusted to single life. Of course, everyone gets over a divorce in their own time. But, after over six months of being a single lady, it sounds like Meri has officially moved on. In a recent Instagram Live, she revealed that she’s licked her wounds and is ready to return to the dating world. Look out, boys!

Single and ready to mingle

In case you need to catch up on your Sister Wives drama, Meri’s relationship with Kody came crashing down at the beginning of 2023. Of Kody’s four marriages, Kody and Meri were the third to fall apart. When the divorce went public, they put out a joint statement saying, “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

The statement continued, “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Fast forward six months, and Meri is proudly on Instagram announcing her eagerness to find someone new — as she should. In her recent Instagram Live, she was sitting with a friend, and they were all smiles talking about her desire to meet someone new.

“I’m not married,” Meri reminded her followers before clarifying her current dating situation. “I am not dating anyone.”

Meri confirmed that she isn’t currently involved with anyone, but her heart is definitely open. Someone help her make a Tinder profile ASAP! Better yet, TLC should help her find a match.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK IT’S TOO SOON FOR MERI TO START DATING? OR DO YOU THINK SHE SHOULD DIVE BACK INTO THE DATING WORLD HEAD FIRST?