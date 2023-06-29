Taylor Armstrong Comes Out as Bisexual in Real Housewives of Orange County

Taylor Armstrong once made history in the Real Housewives franchise. She started as an original cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before it was announced in 2022 that she’d join the Real Housewives of Orange County, making her the first Housewife to switch franchises.

Not to mention she’s the central figure in the iconic “woman yelling at a cat” meme, so truly, Taylor’s contribution to pop culture can’t be understated. All jokes aside, Taylor has been making waves throughout her career.

Now, Taylor is making waves in representation as she’s just come out as bisexual. She made the revelation on the most recent episode of RHOC on June 28, 2023. How fortuitous this episode could air just before Pride Month ended.

Taylor reveals a long-term relationship with a woman

Taylor was with her fellow castmates and had to reveal something they didn’t already know about her. “I’m bisexual,” she said. In a confessional, she gave more details. “Most people are surprised to find out that I’m bisexual, probably because, just, stereotypes. I mean, it’s not something that I broadcast. But I’m open to all people that have great souls and that you can love.”

While her fellow Housewives didn’t know the extent of Taylor’s sexuality, Tamra Judge brought up one of Taylor’s prior relationships with a woman. Tamra asked, “Was that prior to Russell [Armstrong], or after Russell?” referring to Taylor’s late husband. Taylor said, “It was prior,” and revealed that this relationship had lasted “about five years.”

Taylor’s coming out is wonderful for so many reasons. For one thing, it’s great that she felt comfortable enough to be herself. Moreover, fans of The Real Housewives have hoped for more non-straight representation for a long time. Ideally, Taylor’s bravery will lead to even more representation throughout Bravo and TV in general.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON TAYLOR COMING OUT? DID IT TAKE YOU BY SURPRISE?