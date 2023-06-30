Kim Zolciak Sued for Alleged Unpaid Target Credit Card Bill

You almost have to feel a bit bad for Kim Zolciak. It would be one thing to be in the throes of a divorce and financial trouble. But because she’s a public figure, she has to do it all publicly. All that dirty laundry is being aired for everyone to see.

Yes, Kim’s divorce from Kroy Biermann has clearly not been easy on her. It’s clear the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star made divorce somewhat necessary due to her handling of finances. And that’s not to say Kroy is blameless, he’s clearly not. But things just seem to be getting worse in terms of Kim’s financial situation.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what the most devastating blow for Kim has been. Being reduced to selling her wigs online? Being locked out of her online store by her estranged husband? Well, now we have a new contender.

Add Target to Kim’s list of creditors

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Kim is now facing a new lawsuit over a four-figure debt that has yet to be paid. Kim apparently owes Target National Bank $2,482.24 over a credit card provided by the retailer.

The account was opened in 2007 with the most recent payment being $500 back in September of last year. Kim has since defaulted on payments. According to the suit, “The Plaintiff has made demand upon the Defendant for payment, but the Defendant has failed, neglected, and refused to make payment upon the account to the Plaintiff.”

Target has demanded the amount be paid in full, which will only grow in interest until the date of payment. As fans know, this comes in the wake of several other lawsuits against Kim and Kroy, many of which trace back to her alleged gambling addiction.

