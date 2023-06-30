Vicki Gunvalson Banned Teddi Mellencamp From Orange County Event

What did Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave ever do to Vicki Gunvalson? Whatever it was, the Real Housewives of Orange County star has gone out of her way to make trouble for John Mellencamp’s daughter.

Billed as “An Evening With The Tres Amigas,” Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Vicki performed together at the Irvine Improv on June 27. (Is there footage of this somewhere? I would love to see that!)

But Teddi couldn’t be there to support her Two T’s in a Pod co-host Tamra at the event, since Vicki banned her from attending the show.

Why does Vicki have such a problem with Teddi?

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

“I’m so upset,” Tamra told her co-host on their June 27 podcast. “Vicki doesn’t want you there.”

“I would have posted for you guys,” Teddi responded, “regardless of whatever beef that Vicki and I have. How I feel about you surpasses that … I don’t care about some stupid, random fight that I had with Vicki like two years ago.”

But Tamra believed there were other reasons in play. “I think there’s more to it,” she told Teddi. “If you were there, it might be a little bit about me and you, and that [would] take away [attention from Vicki] … I disagree with it. I wanted you there.”

How did the feud start?

It’s no secret that Vicki and Teddi don’t get along. Their animosity may stem from June 2022 when Tedious criticized Vicki’s behavior on Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, calling the OG of the OC “a disaster.”

Needless to say, the Coto Insurance owner wasn’t happy about that. She allegedly went so far as to try to get Ms. Mellencamp fired from her podcast with Tamra, although she denies doing so.

The Whoop-It-Up gal did, however, mention the mom of three at BravoCon 2022, claiming to have had brief interactions with her.

“I mean, I don’t know Teddi,” Vicki said. “She said some things that weren’t true, and I just clarified it with her. I never called her boss … I don’t know her, seriously, and I don’t care to know her.”

Personally, I believe the reason Vicki has it out for Teddi Jo is because of her podcast with Tamra. Vicki is jealous of the friendship and working relationship with her “Naked Wasted” amiga. The mom of two doesn’t accept new people easily and she’s very possessive of her friends. She doesn’t like having to “share” her bestie Tammy Sue with Teddi.

At the end of the day, Teddi just needs to put nine lemons in a bowl and move on with her life.

The Real Housewives of Orange County currently airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo and on Peacock the following day.

