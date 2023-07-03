‘It’s Wild, Man’: Jesse Palmer Teases Bachelor in Paradise Season 9

Jesse Palmer entered the Bachelor franchise back in 2021. He’s caused a somewhat mixed reaction among fans, but he manages to get the job done. In any case, this is no time for a history lesson.

Jesse’s been hosting long enough to know the ins and outs of the franchise. The fact that he’s been there, surrounded by the action and drama, would suggest he knows his stuff by now. So, when the man teases details about Bachelor in Paradise, we know to listen.

ABC confirmed that Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 would drop in the fall of this year. That’s right around the corner. With that in mind, we’ll take all the details we can get.

Who’s on Bachelor in Paradise Season 9?

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jesse teased what fans could expect from the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. “It’s wild man,” he started. And he should know a thing or two about wild.

“So many people are showing up, so many people are leaving. It’s hard to keep track. People are laughing, crying. There’s tons of drama — understandably and expectantly.” Jesse also promised that fans would be shocked by some of the pairings.

As for who would show up in Season 9, he said, “It’s gonna be a lot of Bachelor Nation’s favorites I think from recent seasons showing up. There may be a few repeat offenders from Paradise showing up themselves. Maybe even one or more former leads will be coming to the beach as well.”

Jesse’s advice for Bachelor contestants

Jesse’s been in the game for a while now. He’s learned some of the dos and don’ts for prospective bachelors and bachelorettes. “Don’t try to play it cool in Paradise. If you sit back and try to let it all come to you, you’ll just get washed over. Like, you have to take charge and you have to go for what you want.”

When it comes to common mistakes from contestants, Jesse said, “I talk to everybody at the gates of Paradise before they head on down to the beach, and everybody always has a plan. There’s always somebody that they’re there to meet, they’re really hoping that person’s gonna be there, and they just sort of think they know how it’s gonna go — and that’s never what happens.”

And as for strict counsel, he advised: “The biggest advice I think I give people when they show up at the gates of Paradise before they head on down to the beach is go for what you want, prioritize yourself. Because if you don’t prioritize yourself on the beach, absolutely no one else is going to do it for you.”

Once again, Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 airs in the fall, later this year on ABC with episodes on Hulu the next day.

