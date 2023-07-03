Kourtney Kardashian Legally Adds Barker to Her Last Name

Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life right now. She married rocker Travis Barker three times. Their Las Vegas nuptials in April 2022 weren’t legal. They tied the knot again at the Santa Barbara, California courthouse in May 2022. Then they had their romantic nuptials on May 22, 2022, in Italy.

Now Kourtney has made a momentous change over one year after the couple wed. And, of course, she shared the news on Instagram.

What’s in a name?

Kourtney posted a photo of her new driver’s license on Instagram. She listed her name as Kourtney Kardashian Barker. She captioned the photo, “Say my name.” The Kardashians star had been using her husband’s last name on Instagram since they got married.

The couple recently revealed that they are expecting a baby. Kourtney gave a wink to the band’s video All the Small Things when she held up a sign reading “Travis, I’m pregnant” at a Blink-182 concert. That reveal was awesome!

Then the couple continued to share their good news with a gender reveal. Kourtney posted a video via Instagram. It showed her sitting on her husband’s lap as he did a drum roll. When he hit the cymbals, blue confetti exploded in the air. Kourtney and Travis continued to make out. This was certainly on brand for the duo.

The couple struggled to conceive, with Kourtney’s IVF journey playing out on The Kardashians. Kourtney has three kids with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. They have two sons, Mason Disick and Reign Disick, and one daughter, Penelope Disick.

Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler have two children, son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama Barker. He also has a stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya. Atiana is the daughter of Shanna and Oscar De La Hoya.

You can stream The Kardashians on Thursdays on Hulu.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT IT TOOK THIS LONG FOR KOURTNEY TO CHANGE HER NAME? ARE YOU WATCHING THIS SEASON OF THE KARDASHIANS?