Vicki Gunvalson Voicemail to Ex Steve Lodge Leaks as She Denies Harassment

Too much tequila? Those Tres Amigas are up to their old tricks again. Nearly two years after their messy split, Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-fiance Steve Lodge claims the OG of the OC and her friends are “harassing” him and his wife Janis Carlson.

Even though he blocked Vicki from his phone, Steve received a late-night “drunk dial” from Shannon Beador’s phone at the end of May. The former police officer said the Real Housewives of Orange County stars (Vicki, Shannon, and Tamra Judge) were “all drunk and spewing nonsense.”

Drunk girls calling

For his part, Vicki’s ex just wants his family “to be left alone.”

“I would hope she would please get on with her life,” he added. “Stop talking about or trying to contact me and my wife.”

Sadly, during the voicemail he received at the end of May, he could tell that the three women were “all drunk and spewing nonsense.”

“Hi, Steve. It’s Shannon Beador,” the call began. “How are you? I’m with Tamra right now and she just fell off her chair.” Hysterical laughter was heard over the phone.

“I’m sorry. That was rude,” she went on. “We wrote you a really nice poem, too. Maybe Tamra and I will [record] the poem, and we can send you the video. Vicki, do you think that’s a good idea?”

“I have it recorded,” Vicki replied.

Vicki goes in for the kill

But then the light-hearted tone of the conversation changed, as Vicki accused her ex of cheating with his now-wife before their relationship had ended.

“I have a bone to pick,” she said. “Why were you sleeping next to me while you were sleeping with Janis? And you told her that we were just friends. We weren’t friends!”

“You were sleeping next to me,” Vicki added, “living in my house for free and [going to] my condo [in Cabo] … [you] used me!”

As the Coto Insurance founder continued to yell, Shannon took the phone and told Steve, “That wasn’t nice … She really didn’t mean that.”

After recounting another incident when Steve was caught cheating, Shannon wrapped up the voicemail. “That wasn’t a good day. Okay, I wish you well with the new wife!”

Seriously? Getting drunk and calling up boys who wronged us is high school stuff, don’t you think? These are mature women we’re talking about here. All three of them are in their 50s and 60s. Time to grow up and move on.

In response to Steve’s claims of “harassment,” Vicki — who has been dating real estate developer Michael Smith for a year-and-a-half — denied any wrongdoing, explaining that a voicemail is “not harassment.”

Um, yes it is, Vicki. A late-night, belligerent phone call is practically the dictionary definition of harassment. Bill collectors are prohibited by law from calling late at night. Ex-girlfriends probably are, too.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo and the following day on Peacock.

