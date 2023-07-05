Tamra Judge Reveals Cosmetic Procedure History

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has had a little work done. Wouldn’t we all (at least be tempted) if we had Bravo money to spend?

But Tamra’s never tried to hide any procedures or beauty treatments. “I’m open and honest about it,” she’s said. “I want women to know that everyone gets old, even people on TV, and there is nothing wrong with growing old gracefully, if that’s what you want … It’s just not for me!”

The lower facelift

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Back in 2017, Tamra told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she had undergone a “lower facelift” just two weeks before. She gave credit to Dr. Milind Ambe for the procedure, which “addresses the middle portion of the face, the jawline, and jowls, the area around the mouth and the neck.”

“This is my 10-year anniversary of being on [RHOC],” she announced. “I’m taking it back to Season 3.”

Botox and IPL (intense pulsed light) therapy

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Though she’s admitted to using Botox, Tammy Sue is adamant that she does not do fillers.

“I also keep my face out of the sun,” she shared, and “I love IPLs [intense pulsed light therapy] once a year.” Per WebMD, IPL “uses light energy” to target areas of the skin, treating “a range of skin conditions” at once — unlike lasers.

Lip-plumping

(Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

IN 2021, on an Instagram “Ask Me Anything” thread, a fan asked, “Did you have a lip lift, or are those fillers in your lips? Because your lips look perfect.”

Adding a close-up photo with her duck lips fully on display, Tamra answered honestly. “I’ve had them plumped up a few times,” she admitted. “I get the urge about every other year when I see someone with full lips.”

A Tale of Two Titties

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

In 2015, Tamra admitted to having had five breast augmentations over the years.

But in 2021, the former CUT Fitness owner announced that due to “autoimmune issues,” she was having her implants removed altogether, following in the footsteps of celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.

“When they were big in the ‘90s, I loved them!” she said at the time. “[But] as you get older, you don’t want those big giant boobs.” Especially if they’re causing you health problems.

