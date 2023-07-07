Allison DuBois Speaks on Infamous RHOBH Episode Amid Kyle and Mauricio Split Rumors

It’s been 13 years since she made her dire prediction about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage, but psychic Allison DuBois is finally feeling vindicated. The couple announced on July 3 that they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

In a 2010 episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ironically titled “Dinner Party From Hell,” the Season 1 housewives were all invited to Camille Grammer’s Malibu home for a party. As entertainment for her guests, Camille also invited her friend Allison, the inspiration for the long-running TV show Medium.

Sucking ominously on an e-cigarette after dinner, Allison famously told Kyle that her marriage wouldn’t last and that her husband would “never emotionally fulfill” her.

Vindicated, but not happy about it

Despite feeling vindicated after all these years, Allison claims she isn’t happy to see her prediction come true. “These are the [type of] predictions that … make people unhappy,” she exclusively tells Us Weekly, “that when they’re confirmed it doesn’t make you feel good.”

“I know a lot of people thought I’d be happy,” she admits, “[but] actually I wasn’t … It’s like predicting a death, but a death of a relationship.”

“I went back and [looked] at the words I used at the time that he will never ’emotionally fulfill’ her,” she adds. “I stand by that.”

When Camille originally invited her to the party, the psychic was excited about it. “I was told it was a girls’ night, and I was like, ‘Yay! I never go to girls’ nights. I’m always working, this is great.’”

But in reality, the gathering was not at all what she thought it would be. It turned out to be a four-hour ordeal that was “not fun.”

“[Kyle] exuded anger from the get-go,” the Arizona native shares. “She was watching me, she was observing me, almost trying to size me up.”

Fallout from the dinner party from hell

In the months following the episode’s airing, some viewers speculated that the medium had picked up on Camille’s energy, mistaking it for Kyle. Camille very publicly went through a messy divorce from TV star Kelsey Grammer not long after the episode was shown.

“After the dinner party, [Camille] brought the recording of [the episode] over before it aired to show me,” the prolific author says. “I was mortified. But then to see … her setting it up to make it seem like I knocked a few too many back really bothered me.”

Allison admits she found it “really hard to stay friends” with Camille after the incident, and they are no longer close.

