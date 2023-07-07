Breaking: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce!

I knew something strange was going on when Kim Zolciak showed up in pants going to church. Friends, never say never. According to TMZ, Kim and Kroy Biermann have filed papers to dismiss both of their petitions for divorce.

Apparently, Kim and Kroy have done more than call a truce. Who knew one PR visit to a place of worship with the kids could have such an impact?

Staying together for the kids

Insiders share Kim and Kroy are finally getting along again. I guess a week of not accusing each other of being bad parents does wonders. Sources said they want to figure out how to make things work for the sake of their four young kids. These would be the same kids who have listened to them fight for the past few months.

Additionally, the insider said Kim and Kroy never had an issue with love. But it seems the two definitely have issues with money. Perhaps this means Kroy is now willing to overlook Kim’s alleged gambling problem. And now Kim will nonchalantly turn away when Kroy allegedly participates in the devil’s lettuce.

Despite doing away with their divorce plans, Kim and Kroy still need to figure out how to pay their bills. Their home is in jeopardy, Kroy lost his Rolls, and Kim can’t be seen in Target until she pays off her card. Just today, we learned Simmons Bank wants $213k for a home equity line of credit.

Kim and Kroy have yet to make a public statement.

This story is developing.

