Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Are Putting Kids First Amid Divorce

The messy Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann divorce saga continues. But now, there might be a bright spot of hope and the chance to clean a few things up. As we’re all probably well aware at this point, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her husband have been taking relentless jabs at one another.

Throughout the unfolding events, eyes have turned toward the Zolciak-Biermann children. Up to this point, Kim and Kroy have each been fighting for sole custody of the kids. Each has gone to major extremes to try and secure that custody.

Kim suggested that Kroy have to take a drug test any time he might have care over the children. Kroy fired back suggesting that Kim should take a mental evaluation, also suggesting her alleged gambling addiction would impede her parenting. Now, it seems the pair are being much more reasonable.

Kim and Kroy finally agree on something

A source close to Kim and Kroy exclusively told Us Weekly about the future parenting situation. “Despite everything Kim and Kroy are going through, they will always put their children’s needs above all else. That’s their No. 1 priority no matter what and what will help them co-parent moving forward.”

The couple’s attempt to co-parent is a pretty big step forward for both of them considering just how conniving they’ve each been in attempting to get sole custody. The source went on, “Regardless of how they feel about each other, they’re determined to remain amicable when it comes to their kids.”

It probably goes without saying, but this might be the best decision Kim and Kroy could’ve made in the ongoing divorce. No matter what’s been done to each of them, the real victims throughout have been the kids. If they can keep their word on this, everything will improve, without a doubt.

Kim will next appear on Real Housewives of Atlanta this Sunday, July 9 at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KIM AND KROY CAN SUCCESSFULLY PRIORITIZE THEIR CHILDREN? CAN THEY SUCCESSFULLY CO-PARENT?