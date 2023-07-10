Have Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Got Married in Secret?

Welp. That would be one way to ruin Mother Jordan’s holiday season. Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen is currently lucky in love. She’s been with Marcus Jordan since 2022 and the pair are pretty much inseparable.

While Larsa and Marcus have been joined at the hip, they’ve also told the public their immediate families are all overjoyed at the romance. Unfortunately, it seems like Marcus’ dad Michael Jordan didn’t get that memo. Last week Larsa had a big birthday, and a card from Marcus left fans wondering if he revealed a big secret to go along with her big celebration.

Mrs. Larsa Pippen-Jordan?

Marcus surprised Larsa with a collection of shiny balloons because what else could a 49-year-old woman want floating around her home? He also surprised followers when he shared the card on his Instagram Story.

Credit: @heirmj523 Instagram

It read, “Happy Birthday To The Best Mom & Wife On The Planet! — From Marcus, Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin & Sophia.” What is this “wife” situation anyway? Sure lots of lovers have nicknames for their significant other, but “wife” seems to be reserved for, you know, married people.

One fan wrote, “Wait! They got married?” Another added, “Wife… to whom?” Larsa doesn’t appear to be wearing any giant rings on that finger, and no official announcements have been made.

Marcus added a second Insta Story to mark Larsa’s b-day and dialed it back a bit. “Happy Birthday to my best friend & partner in crime @larsapippen.” His family is probably losing their collective minds right now and drawing up a prenup just in case.

While Larsa and Marcus might not yet be married, they are on the road to … something. The couple created a podcast to discuss their relationship and those who question their devotion specifically. Since revealing their courtship, Larsa and Marcus have been criticized for their age difference and Larsa’s penchant for fancy last names.

Larsa has confirmed Marcus will be showing up on RHOM Season 6. Stay tuned.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LARSA AND MARCUS SECRETLY WED? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL EVENTUALLY HAVE A GRAND WEDDING? WILL THEY WAIT FOR MJ’S PUBLIC APPROVAL?