Sanya Richards-Ross Is Pregnant!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards-Ross had some exciting news to share in the mid-season trailer of the hit Bravo series. The reality star and Olympic gold medalist revealed that she is expecting baby no. 2 with husband Aaron Ross. The pair are already parents to son Aaron Jermaine, 5.

In the mid-season trailer, Sanya was seen showing positive results from her pregnancy test kit when her husband asked if it was “real.” The RHOA cast member jumped in joy as she exclaimed, “I’m pregnant!” before hugging everyone in the room.

Sanya and Aaron tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their first son in August 2017. The reality star has in several appearances both on the Bravo show and in public hinted that they were trying to expand the family. Well, congratulations are in order!

Sanya Richards-Ross has previously opened up about her parenthood journey

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

During her appearance on RHOA last season, Sanya opened up about her decision to remove her IUD and was working towards expanding her family – have a second child with husband Aaron Ross. Since then, the former track-and-field athlete had been dropping hints about the pair planning for their second baby.

In an interview with US Weekly in April 2023, Sanya revealed that she had definite plans of having another child with the former NFL cornerback. She revealed having “lots of new developments with baby 2,” and said, “This season and a lot that I think a lot of women and families will be able to relate to as Ross and I are still navigating this conversation and the possibilities of what our family will look like.”

Speaking to the outlet about their delay in planning for a second child, the RHOA star expressed that she had the couple’s entire family living with them. Sanya expressed that the couple decided to plan for their second child once their family had plans of moving out. The star hinted that the season will document both her baby no. 2 and her extended family ordeal.

News of the second child for Sanya comes after the Bravolebrity dealt with overwhelming amount of emotions while managing her workload with her first son Aaron Jermaine. In an interview with The Bump in February 2023, she opened up about fan response over her confession of not wanting to have another baby.

The former Olympian expressed that she received a lot of support and appreciation from women all over the world for being honest about her struggles, before stating, “I think it’s very mature to know what your capacity is and to be brave enough to stand in that truth.”

Sanya further expressed that she and her husband were trying for a second baby as they were “in a much better place and our family is in a great place.” She also expressed how supportive her fellow RHOA castmates were and said, “like they want me to be pregnant more than I want to be pregnant. I just love that because that’s what real sisterhood is all about.”

We cannot wait for follow Sanya on her pregnancy journey! Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

