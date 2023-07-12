Our Verdict: Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 Sink or Sail?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has just aired the entirety of Season 4, minus the ensuing reunion. Here’s our Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 verdict. Since Season 2, Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, First Mate Gary King, and Chief Engineer Colin MacRae have held starring roles within the cast. Captain Glenn Shephard signed on even earlier, appearing in the inaugural season (which was a bit of a bust).

As the seasons have passed, this particular series has only increased in viewership. Whether it’s the comfort of these four familiar faces or the aspects of watching a crew work onboard a temperamental sailing yacht, this Below Deck spin off is quickly becoming one of the most popular within the franchise.

So, did Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 sink, or did it (slowly) sail (with an engine lacking after cooler)? In our opinion, it sailed, and we’ll tell you why.

(But First…) The Only Thing Sinking Was Parsifal III

This season started off on a high, with viewers eagerly awaiting a fix for Parsifal III’s engine. When a 15 day estimate was given, Colin stepped up to the plate. Using an unorthodox route, Colin managed to find a way to turn on the engines without the usage of after cooler. Watching Colin’s intelligence and thought processes play out was stressful, but also, enlightening.

However, the Parsifal III continued to have issues throughout Season 4. One time, the engines started to overheat, filling the decks with plumes of smoke. This caused the vessel to be blown into shallower waters with the threat of hitting rocks. Watching Captain Glenn and the deck team think quickly on their feet, while the charter guests casually looked on, reminded viewers that this job is very real, and sometimes, very dangerous.

This particular sailing yacht is the only vessel to ever appear on this series, so it’s tight corners and quirky layout(s) have become almost comforting for the longtime viewers. That said, this season really shone a light on Parsifal III’s current state. For that, we thank the troubles seen, and hope for a restored vessel for Season 5.

We Were Gifted With A Single Colin

Colin has always been (to us) the most desirable man onboard Below Deck Sailing Yacht. However, Seasons 2 and 3 saw Colin in a land-based relationship. This was equal parts a blessing and a curse for this tanned, muscular, intelligent CALL US COLIN engineer, as he’s been able to steer clear of years worth of “boatmance” dramas.

Colin’s past taken-status also meant that Gary had one less man onboard to compete with for the ladies attentions. Season 4, however, brought Colin back single. Within the first few episodes, it became clear that a freer Colin was onboard, with hints of finding Chef Ileisha Dell cute and inklings of an attraction forming with Daisy.

Watching Gary be taken aback by his friend turning into his competition was the chefs kiss of this season.

Speaking Of Ileisha Dell…

It’s 2023 and we should not be talking about looks as a qualifier of someone’s worth. That disclaimer typed, Season 4’s new Chef Ileisha Dell had it all; looks, skills, patience, and humor. Random but clearly important fact, Ileisha also used to be a contortionist within her small town’s “Spaghetti Circus.”

Colin’s attraction was likely understood by every single viewer, however, Ileisha had a boyfriend back home, so any chances for a love connection were dead in the water. Sorry Chase Lemacks, we know you were crushing too.

As for her skills in the galley, Ileisha might just be the most talented chef yet within the Below Deck franchise. A 10-course dinner, a unicorn pride-themed 7-course meal, and a “birthday cake with custard filling and tropical fruits,” these are just a few of the things that Ileisha managed to effortlessly whip up in her ever-swaying sailboat kitchen.

Unlike other chefs, Ileisha remained calm under pressure, never snapping at the crew or living in a state of angry chaos following mistakes. In this house, Ileisha was one of the greatest aspects of Season 4, and therefore, we are rooting for her return on Season 5 (please, Bravo).

Gary Lost (All) The Girl(s)

Since Season 2, Gary has flirted shamelessly with Daisy. After flirting and getting Daisy somewhat on the hook, he’d then go and make out with other female crew members, leaving Daisy wondering every single time why she’d fallen back into Gary’s toxic patterns.

This season, however, Gary entered into filming during episode 3, due to a positive COVID-19 test. When he finally entered, he learned that crew hook-ups had already occurred. This fact seemed to fester internally, causing him to move quickly in hopes of finding “love.”

Once Gary decided that Mads Herrera would be his target, he went in, and multiple make-out sessions ensued. However, Mads was noncommittal with Gary’s attention. Watching Mads develop feelings for Alex Propson drove Gary mad, unable to grasp her abilities to like both men. Pot. Kettle. Black. You get it.

Gary also lost Daisy this season, as she developed feelings back for Colin. While Gary was often seen trying to come between the two, Daisy still chose Colin, and the pair ended the season as an item. Gary, however, ended up single, watching the Parsifal III sail through the consequences of his own actions.

TELL US – DID BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT SEASON 4 SINK OR SWIM FOR YOU?