Guerdy Abraira Shaves off Hair and Looks Stunning Ahead of Chemotherapy Treatment

It’s been two months now since Guerdy Abraira shared with the world that she had breast cancer. She’s been sharing some of her cancer journey since then, albeit conservatively, and good for her!

She should share only as much as she wants to after all. The Real Housewives of Miami star has always been beyond admirable, so it was easy for fans and even non-fans to rally around her when she detailed her health struggles.

Since her announcement, she’s undergone surgery, which seemed to go well for her. And while the journey’s not over yet, Guerdy has very apparently made the best of it. She’s proven just as much time and again, including today with a few posts on her socials.

Check out Guerdy’s gorgeous new look!

Guerdy posted a photo to Instagram wherein she rocked the newly shaved head look. “CHEMO STARTS NOW – decided to be proactive & shave it off yesterday before treatment and before it falls off. I’m thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me stronger.”

Also featured in the Instagram post was a picture of Russell Abraira taking an electric razor to his wife’s head, as well as a video where Guerdy said to fans, “It’s the new me guys! Hope you like it.” And everyone certainly did like it. Bravo’s official IG account commented “Stunning in every way! Sending you all the love and strength ❤️❤️❤️”

Other fans and commenters were just as supportive, and the words “stunning” and “gorgeous” were thrown around like baseballs, and deservedly so. Guerdy also mentioned she’d be “rocking wigs here and there,” but she’d still publicly be rocking the chemo look. In an industry where toxicity is so rife, it’s lovely to see so much support.

Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 is expected to air in December of this year.

