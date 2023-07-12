NeNe Leakes Filming Music Video With Rapper BIA

When Real Housewives of Atlanta first aired, it was obvious who the breakout star was going to be. NeNe Leakes is one of those Housewives who’s completely transcended Bravo in terms of popularity and marketability.

Which is good for her, because to this day, it’s rather unclear why she was blacklisted from Bravo in the first place. Luckily, thanks to her sheer star power, she’s had plenty of other opportunities past and present.

And even though some celebrities say they can’t stand her, seeing NeNe turn up in whatever entertainment project is always a joy. And in the midst of her elbow rubbing with actors from all walks, now she appears to be dipping her toes into music videos.

Nene makes her way into hip-hop with BIA

BIA and Nene Leakes on set for BIA’s upcoming single “Millions.” @BIABIA @NeNeLeakes pic.twitter.com/UlmOG8ppJy — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 12, 2023

Twitter user Rap Alert posted a video of “BIA and Nene Leakes on set for BIA’s upcoming single ‘Millions.’” The clip saw BIA and NeNe against a white set wall. The two were sitting at a glass table on glass chairs with dominos in front of them. The two danced in their chairs while a small BIA song sample played.

The response on Twitter was quite electric. One user replied “ICONIC,” and asserting that the clip had great meme potential. Many replies praised NeNe specifically. “I’m here for nene and nene only! ?” one user wrote. Another wrote, “Nene looks amazing,” and she was dressed to impress in her silver outfit.

But BIA received plenty of praise as well. One reply said, “BIA just keeps on dropping bops ???” Overall, the sentiment being repeated was “I am here for this,” and the video was ultimately a slam dunk for women supporting women. As one tweet read, “I aint [sic] even mad at the women taking over hiphop.”

