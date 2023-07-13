Craig Conover Has His Say on Sonja Morgan’s Hookup Claim

Shutting down the rumor mill once and for all. Craig Conover broke his silence over alleged hookup claims made by Sonja Morgan during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Craig has had his fair share of drama and chaos over the course of his reality TV career, but this was unexpected, and to be honest, quite strange.

Bravo fans were left looking for answers. BravoCon has given us a fair bit of gossip, rumor and scandal, but Sonja’s revelation took it to a whole other level. Out of all the Bravolebrities at the event, she chose Craig? I question your choices, Sonja!

Well, better luck next time, as the man himself has finally had his say about the claim that he hooked up with Sonja. Setting the record straight, at least from where he’s standing, he claimed that the duo never had a “tête-à-tête.” In no world did I believe it in the first place, but it is what it is.

Craig Conover silences the ripples in the cornfield

Sonja Morgan’s revelation on WWHL had rumors swirling all around the Bravo universe. During her appearance alongside her fellow Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake castmate, Luann de Lesseps, she made the startling claim.

At this point, I have begun to question the kind of games played on WWHL. You can debate me all you want, but I can give you many ludicrous examples. Nevertheless, during one of these moments, host Andy Cohen asked Luann which single male Bravolebrities would she be interested romantically.

The screen showcased many, dare I say, really questionable choices – one of them being Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. Luann went with Austen; I mean what other choice did she really have? Meanwhile, Sonja chimed in and said she “did the other one,” indicating Craig.

When Andy followed up to ask if she’d made out with Craig, she revealed that the duo had “a little tête-à-tête.” Something that the Summer House star denies.

On a recent episode of his Pillows and Beer podcast with Austen Kroll, Craig claimed they never kissed, and that he hadn’t seen Sonja in around five years. Are we missing something here? Sonja, you should’ve come better prepared. Or maybe now is the time to bring out the receipts.

Craig further said, “Sonja has always been a funny friend to have … She’s aggressive, she’s a bundle of fun, but no, Sonja and I have not kissed. Sonja was just having fun on Watch What Happens.”

While he took her statement as a compliment, the reality star clarified that he’d remember if something of this fashion had ever happened. Who to believe?

