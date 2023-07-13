Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Chapman Apologizes to Dylan Mulvaney on Behalf of Father’s Hateful Comments

TW: Transphobia.

The only time I’m ever here for reporting on Dog the Bounty Hunter is when someone is putting him in his place for his disgusting and hateful comments. By now, you’re used to the washed-up reality star saying racist and homophobic things. These accusations come not only from the press, but his family too. In 2007, his A&E show was canceled after his son released a phone recording of him saying racial slurs six times.

Since then, his daughters have spoken about his detestable behavior, and when you thought it couldn’t get worse, it does. Many conservatives have been up in arms with Bud Light in the last few months over their partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. In an interview Dog did with an online Christian ministry, he shared how the world was supposedly lacking masculine men. Well, he kept going, and even threatened the young influencer’s life.

Dog is still just as ignorant

During his homophobic rant with Sharell Barrera, the has-been bounty hunter referenced Bud Light and their decision to work with someone in the queer community. “People playing church all led to Bud Light. Is that right? Get that punk down. Rebuke Satan out of him and just give him a couple black eyes. That’s exactly and I mean that. If I ever see him, I’m dropping him,” he stated while he, his wife, and the show host laughed.

What a disgusting this to say and promote on a Christian platform. But hey — we are talking about Dog, here. He’s the lowest of the low, and advocating for violence in this way is not the least bit surprising.

Dog’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, commented on her father’s statements, saying that’s not who she knows him to be. She told TMZ that she spoke with her father after the interview to gain understanding; however, the conversation was mostly them yelling at each other.

His other daughter, Bonnie Chapman, also addressed the statements with her take on Jesus’ message.

“Jesus loves everyone and would strongly denounce this non-accepting rhetoric. It is utterly repulsive to advocate violence against our transgender community, and it is equally repulsive to invoke Jesus’ name in vain to support such views.”

