Dog the Bounty Hunter Secret Son Revealed

It’s not every day that Dog the Bounty Hunter makes headlines, but here we are! The disgraced reality TV star, whose full name is Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, just commemorated the anniversary of his wife’s death in an extraordinary way. He announced that years ago, he secretly fathered a son named Jon, and his birthday just happened to fall on his wife’s death anniversary.

13 kids and counting

Dog shared the surprising life update on Instagram while commemorating the fourth anniversary of his wife, Beth Chapman’s death. Beth was one of the main characters on their A&E reality show. She passed away in 2019 after a lengthy bout with throat cancer. On Instagram, Dog explained that discovering this new son has completely changed the meaning of Beth’s death anniversary.

“For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life,” he wrote in the caption. “But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day.”

At this point, Jon is a whole adult. He’s married, and the picture Dog shared shows him with his wife, Jodi. Imagine spending your entire life without having your biological father. Then, you learn that your dad is Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose most recent claim to fame was competing as the Armadillo on The Masked Singer.

With the recent discovery of Jon, Dog the Bounty Hunter is now officially a father of 13, all scattered across his different marriages and relationships. For those keeping track at home, he has officially surpassed Nick Cannon in the paternity race. This guy has lived an extra full life, and he shared that he’s planning on letting us all in on all of the juicy details with his new memoir. He wrote, “The whole story of Jon is told in my new book, Nine Lives and Counting, coming SOON.”

Is someone going to tell him that dogs don’t have nine lives? Either way, kudos to Dog for claiming his adult son, Jon. We’ll be watching out for the upcoming memoir.

