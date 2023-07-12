Man With Hair Weave and Clip-In Feathers Says ‘We Don’t Need No More Sissy Men’

The vibe is situationally ironic. Dog the Bounty Hunter once had a show on A&E but got dumped for being allegedly racist. Now he has now gone on a homophobic rant. Friends, these are not the career moves you are looking for.

Dog, government name Duane Chapman, participated in an interview with an online Christian ministry and made some revealing statements. According to Dog, who has approximately 18 inches of brittle hair weaved onto his head, “We don’t need no more sissy men” in this society. Thank you, sis.

Dog is speaking for Jesus, but Jesus didn’t ask

Whilst speaking with Sharell Barrera, a Christian ministry founder, Doggie let loose on his opinion of real men. He apparently believes people who don’t go to church are the cause of “kids changing their sexuality.” And bigotry is the cause of Dog now having interviews on Facebook instead of a television network.

He said, “For many years, these holy rollers have done just that — rolled around. And you see where they’ve got us now. They’ve got kids changing their sexuality. They talk about tithing more than they do about what’s going on.” Dog is very concerned about kids and their sexuality while he is wearing cowboy boots with four-inch heels.

Dog added, “They’re so wacko themselves that where they have brought us all is to the gates of hell. So we have to stop all that, rebuke them.” Then he climbed up on his high horse in his high heels and proclaimed, “Jesus was not a sissy … he was not a sissy man.” Jesus could not be reached for comment but did raise his eyebrows when he got a look at Dog’s completely non-sissy spray tan. Let’s not forget his full set of heterosexual veneers.

But Dog wasn’t done yet! “We don’t need no more sissy men […] We need men and women that are willing to stand up against evil and speak the word of God,” says the man of TWELVE children, some out of wedlock. Oh my, what would the Lord think?

No Pride for Dog

Then Dog moved on to attacking Pride month and businesses that support Pride, much to the delight of his new wife and the show’s host. He said, “All these guys that are backing those jokers up are taking billion-dollar beatings, they’re falling.” Since Dog has all but obliterated his own career, he knows what he’s talking about, said no one. However, Dog has “compassion” for “[LGBTQIA] people that are lost like that” but “need to be saved.”

Dog should also put his remaining hair follicles on his list of things that need to be saved. He further said, “That’s not how God made us.” His lesbian daughter Lyssa Chapman may disagree with this assessment.

Then Dog gently tossed back his clip-in feathers and added, “He [God] didn’t make Adam and Steve, he made Adam and Eve. So, that’s exactly how it is.” In addition to Dog’s views on LGBTQIA, he has previously stated he is allowed to use the “N” word after permission was given by his “Black tribe” when he was in prison for third-degree murder. Which is probably on God’s list of things NOT to do.

The Lord certainly works in mysterious ways.

