Kyle Richards Gives Fan the Finger After ‘Damage Control’ Accusation, Posts Pic With Mauricio

Clapping back with ferocity! Kyle Richards fired back at a fan who commented on her most recent Instagram post. On July 11, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to the social media platform to share a few pictures from the family’s trip to Aspen.

Kyle posted a collected of images not just with her husband Mauricio Umansky, but also their daughters. They spent time with friends and family members and seemed to enjoy some time off from the chaos they’d recently suffered.

Fans didn’t shy away from expressing their opinions, and were equal parts lovely and shady in their responses. One commented, “We love ‘damage control’ Kyle,” which the RHOBH star didn’t take too kindly to. She replied, “If y’all like to read into every little crumb, read into this [middle finger emoji].”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky choose to be amicable amid separation

(Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation )

Word on the streets and on social media is that the couple is amicable amid reports that they are separated. Their split was first reported around July 4 – way to ruin a celebration!

I’m sorry, but if Kyle thought things were going to die down if she posted vacation pictures, she needs a reality check. She should know her fans are eagle-eyed and will leave no stone unturned to connect the dots. Just look at what they’ve been doing in regards to Morgan Wade … relentless.

As soon as news of their separation began to make rounds, Kyle and Mauricio released a joint statement. They said they wouldn’t be getting a divorce. They recognized having a tough year, the “most challenging one of their marriage,” but requested everyone to enable them to work through their issues privately.

It’s understandable if Kyle and Mauricio are working through their issues, but it seems like they are trying to hard to maintain an image in the public eye. For example: commenting on each other’s posts when they haven’t posted a picture together in so long. And fans have definitely caught on to that.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mauricio took to Instagram to share a picture of himself reading his book The Dealmaker, and captioned it, “Can’t put my own book down lol. Who’s read the whole thing?” To this Kyle responded, “I was going to ask you why are you reading your own book again?” No ma’am, you’re not fooling us with this!

No one wants a fan-favorite couple to split up, but it definitely is not looking good! Kyle shut down relationship rumors with country singer and good friend Morgan, but also chose to state that “she wasn’t single” moments later; because she’s working on things with her husband. Let’s see what happens when RHOBH returns.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November, but could be delayed as cameras are said to have been picked right back up following the Kyle and Mauricio drama.

