Mary Cosby Wants To Set Meredith Marks’ Son Brooks up With ‘Really Hot’ Italian

If there’s one person I’m most excited to see during the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4, her name is Mary M. Cosby. Love her or hate her, Mary was the catalyst behind the show’s drama — especially during Season 1. Although she stepped on her own foot a few times during Season 2 (your favorite Housewife has too), her absence left a noticeable gap during their junior year.

Besides Mary’s ability to read the girls like no other, another endearing quality is how hard she loves her real friends. Viewers could see her relationship and connection with Meredith Marks and her family throughout the first two seasons. During RHOSLC’s first reunion, Mary defended Brooks Marks against Jen Shah’s homophobic Twitter liking spree. Since then, Meredith and Mary’s bond evolved during the second season. And it seemed like Brooks grew a stronger liking for her too.

During an interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Brooks revealed that the Salt Lake City OG is trying to set him up with her friend.

“[She wants to] set me up with this really hot man in Italy,” he said. “I haven’t been to Italy yet.”

Brooks sings Mary’s praises … Hallelujah!

In addition to trying to find Brooks a romantic partner, the 23-year-old spoke about his appreciation and love for the reality star.

“I really love Mary. Mary’s honestly one of my mom’s most supportive friends towards me,” he explained, adding that she’s “very, very sweet and very supportive.”

Regarding his clothing brand, Brooks revealed that Mary — one of Bravo’s biggest fashionistas — has offered to help him expand his line through networking and creative ideas.

“She is constantly pushing me to work on my brand, and she gives me design ideas. She wants to connect me with all these people in the fashion industry who she thinks can help me with my brand and stuff.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT MARY TRYING TO SET BROOKS UP WITH AN ITALIAN MAN? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT HER RELATIONSHIP WITH MEREDITH?