Austen Kroll Slams ‘Low-Brow’ Brandi Glanville After Recent Podcast

Brandi Glanville has landed in trouble once again. This time, with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. Looks like there is no respite for the reality star, who has been one of the most vocal Housewives in the franchise. I mean, have you seen her Twitter? Austen, however, had issues with her recent podcast episode, where she invited his ex-girlfriend Ciara Miller on to chat.

On their episode, Brandi said the Summer House star was “too good” for Austen and that he was “beneath her.” What a low blow, Brandi. Of course, Austen wasn’t the best boyfriend, but Ciara? She hasn’t been in tune with her feelings towards him for multiple seasons. So who was too good for whom?

Austen slammed the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip alum, claiming that Brandi “does this low-brow, clickbait bullsh*t to, like, try to be relevant.”

It’s not just Austen Kroll you disappointed, Brandi!

On a new episode of the Pillows and Beer podcast, co-hosts Austen Kroll and Craig Conover addressed their issues with Brandi.

Austen was surprised, to say the least. He felt he had been “nothing but nice” to Brandi since they met at BravoCon 2022. He also had previously expressed his interest to appear on her podcast. Looks like that’s not happening!

For his part, Austen tried to clear the air by sending her a text, but in turn she “gaslighted” him. “She was like, ‘No, no, no, you didn’t see the whole clip! I said that you were nice and that I had you on (my podcast)!'”

The Southern Charm star slammed her for defending herself when she’d clearly made the statement to Ciara. He said, “You’re telling me that I’m crazy for thinking that you calling me ‘down here’ is f*cked up, but it’s f*cked up that you’re trying to defend it.”

Austen ended his rant with a “See you in the streets girl.” Brandi, you had it coming!

Co-host and good friend Craig chimed in too. Before he had his say, Austen revealed that Brandi claimed Craig to be “rude” because his business didn’t make monogram pillows like the one she wanted. An argument over a pillow, seriously? This is nothing but childish, but that’s not new for Brandi.

The ex Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wanted a custom pillow with her initials BG on it and asked Craig, who owns a pillow company called Sewing Down South. While he said that the company didn’t make custom pillows, he assured her he would figure out a way. This all went down at BravoCon, before they were quickly ushered off the stage.

Craig only later came to realize that Brandi accused him of being “hammered” and called him rude. To remind you again, all of this happened because of a CUSTOM PILLOW!

Brandi has now chosen to fight back, like she always does, but it will probably fall to deaf ears. She said, “Dear @AustenKroll After calling me “low brow” for speaking the truth about you with @ciaramiller___ on my podcast.. I have 2 great names for ur beer – “High Ciara’ or ” Low brew” you are welcome. P.S I am not the one.”

