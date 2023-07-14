Kroy Biermann Accused of Tracking Kim Zolciak’s Car

Even though Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak have seemingly reconciled, more tea is being spilled about their marital woes.

The pair met on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta and instantly fell in love. Kroy moved in, they merged families, and before you knew it, Kim was pregnant with her belly, wig, and toe. Eventually, Kim and Co. would receive a wedding spin-off: Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, which led to their full-time series, Don’t Be Tardy.

Throughout the series, they portrayed what seemed to be a perfect life. Although there was some drama here and there, Kroy was always the even-tempered father figure. The girls, Kim, and even the dogs looked up to him. But after all of this mess that’s gone down between them in the press, it seems like what they gave fans was everything BUT real.

Kim calls Kroy “fu**ing crazy”

In public records obtained by Us Weekly, the RHOA alum called Atlanta police to report that Kroy allegedly put a tracking device on her car.

“I have a young lady in the lobby, who believes her husband has placed a tracker on her vehicle and wants to speak with an officer,” the phone call stated. It’s important to note that the caller’s identity was redacted from the records, but Kim’s address was printed.

Since the news broke of their separation, there’s been an insane amount of tension between the pair. In one report, Kim claimed Kroy is an unhinged washed-up NFL athlete she needs protection from In a separate document, Kroy claims his reality star wife is addicted to online gambling.

In bodycam footage posted on TikTok, Kim calls her husband “fu**ing crazy” while trying to work with police.

Kim and Kroy have decided to call off their divorce to try and work through their issues. It’s surprising, but with their canceled show and rotten peach, I wouldn’t be surprised if this was all for clout. It is Kim Zolciack we’re talking about.

