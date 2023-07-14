Meghan King Reveals President Joe Biden’s Stunning Wedding Gift

Here’s a fun fact that most Real Housewives of Orange County fans might already be aware of. Meghan King was married to Cuffe Owens, the nephew of the current US president, Joe Biden.

While many were probably already familiar with the RHOC alum’s ex-husband, it can be easy to forget those familial links. It’s funny to imagine Joe Biden interacting with anyone from the Real Housewives franchise. But here we are.

While Meghan’s made it quite clear she wants to move on from Cuffe, many fans aren’t quite ready to move on yet. Including (apparently) Andy Cohen, who pressed Meghan a bit on her relationship with Cuffe and connection to Biden on Watch What Happens Live.

Does Joe Biden even know Meghan King?

Out of sheer curiosity, Andy asked what Joe Biden got Meghan for her wedding. With fondness, she recalled, “Oh, this beautiful crystal bowl with the Presidential Seal on it.” Andy was shocked and asked if Meghan got to keep it, with Meghan nodding while laughing. Andy suggested perhaps it was worth it, but Meghan quickly said, “No, Andy, it was not!”

The conversation started when Andy said, “Meghan, I gotta ask you about Cuffe.” And before Andy could even go on, Meghan asked, “Really?” in a terribly unimpressed tone. But Andy continued and asked whether Meghan thought their relationship would’ve lasted longer if they’d waited to marry. Meghan said, “No. It would’ve gone on shorter.”

Meghan didn’t seem to want to talk much about it, but Andy pressed a bit more, insisting it must have at least been cool to have the President at her wedding. She admitted, “I wasn’t thinking about that.” As to Joe Biden’s relationship with Bravo, Meghan said, “I think the President is well aware of the Housewives at this point.”

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

