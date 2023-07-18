Diana Jenkins Responds to Garcelle Beauvais’ Shade on Watch What Happens Live

Putting it all out there for the world to see! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Diana Jenkins called out fellow castmate Garcelle Beauvais for her shade during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. It’s only getting deeper.

During her WWHL appearance last week, Garcelle opened up about online racial attacks against her son Jax, which made up a big part of RHOBH Season 12, as well as the reunion. When asked if she’d heard from co-star Diana about her investigation into finding out the perpetrators behind the attacks, she said, “No … In my heart of hearts, I know whose behind it. But I will never say publicly.”

To those who are unaware – Jax chose to screenshot one of the hate comment to post it on Instagram, urging people to leave him alone. The comments showed the user defending Diana, following which she called out Jax and Garcelle for not blurring out her name. She later launched an investigation to clear her name.

Diana Jenkins makes her stance clear

Over the weekend, Diana shared her letter to Garcelle’s representative about the lawsuit and the investigation into the bot attack. You can read it for yourself above.

According to Radar Online, Diana filed multiple subpoenas to META to find the IP address of the perpetrators behind the online attacks. In May 2023, the former reality star revealed she’d dropped the lawsuit as she received no response from Garcelle about joining as a plaintiff.

The letter clearly stated that Diana didn’t have anything to do with the attack even though the two stars have had their differences. It declared that they’d found out information relating to the Instagram account that Jax posted on his Instagram page but had landed into a roadblock as the court denied “our request for additional discovery to identify the wrongdoers.” The counsel asked for Garcelle to join the lawsuit to uncover the truth, with Diana to cover all expenses.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return to screens – without Diana – in November 2023 on Bravo.

