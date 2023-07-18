Jill Zarin Accuses Bravo of Filming Late Husband Bobby’s Funeral Without Permission

It’s a well-known fact that reality TV producers will go to great lengths to get good footage. Sometimes such lengths are far too extreme. Jill Zarin has now claimed this is the case, with Bravo filming at her husband Bobby Zarin’s funeral without permission.

Fans might recall when this originally went down. Jill and Bethenny Frankel were in the middle of their bitter feud on Real Housewives of New York. As such, it was unclear if Bethenny would even show up to the funeral.

Well, she certainly did show up, but not in the way Jill expected. It was all for the drama. But based on the chat Bethenny and Jill had on the most recent episode of ReWives, it seems neither Housewife is to blame. Allegedly, it was the network all along.

Bravo is accused of majorly disrespecting Jill and Bobby

While discussing Bobby’s funeral, Jill said she expressed pleasant surprise when she saw Bethenny arrive. Jill was told Bethenny wanted to speak to her, and she “was so happy.” But things took a turn when she saw cameras. At first, she thought it was paparazzi, which she would’ve begrudgingly understood. Unfortunately, the reality was worse.

Jill herself was not wearing a mic, but Bethenny was “on a mic. I didn’t know that,” Jill said. “If I had known I was being filmed, I wouldn’t have looked like that.” Bethenny believed her and swore, “I didn’t want anything to do with it … I thought she wants them [Bravo] there.” Jill said she would’ve sued, but she thought the show handled it well enough.

Bethenny went on, “What you’re saying is I f*cking ambushed a funeral for reality television … That’s disgusting.” The two continued to express disgust over production before Bethenny added, “I don’t know if I would’ve gone to the funeral if we weren’t shooting.” She reasoned that it might’ve been too much of a “spectacle.”

