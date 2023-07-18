Marysol Patton Renews Wedding Vows in Scotland

Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton has always marched to the beat of her own drum. Marysol got married for the first time during Season 1 of RHOM. She tied the knot with Philippe Pautesta-Herder. The couple wed on a mountaintop in Aspen.

Sadly, the marriage ended just over a year later. Marysol filed for divorce during the second season of the franchise. But our favorite cocktail enthusiast did fall in love again. Marysol married Steve McNamara in Tulum, Mexico in April 2021. They decided to have a traditional Mayan ceremony.

Marysol and Steve kept their celebration of love going by renewing their vows. Page Six has the details.

So nice they got married twice

Marysol & her husband Steve renewed their vows in Scotland! She looks gorgeous! #RHOM pic.twitter.com/Rvm0rb1GZW — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 18, 2023

Steve and Marysol said “I Do” again at Scotland’s Ardgowan Castle. “My mom predicted I would get married again and again and again. So I am — to Steve!” Marysol said. Her beloved Mama Elsa passed away in May 2019. They had such a close and hilarious relationship.

Marysol and Steve selected a Scottish destination to honor their heritage. Marysol donned a custom navy and green tartan gown with a bow at the neck. She worked with designer Wade Hallock to create the gorgeous gown.

She carried a color-coordinated bouquet. For accessories, Marysol sported a delicate beaded headband. Steve also showed out by wearing a black and white tuxedo over a white and blue striped shirt.

Chef Mike Paul of the restaurant The Porchlight prepared a delicious brunch for guests. So, the menu featured traditional Scottish fare, such as herb-roasted lamb rump with rosemary-roasted potatoes and sticky toffee pudding with walnuts and vanilla ice cream.

“We are already planning the next one, and it’s going to be fabulous,” Marysol said. I have no doubt it will be fantastic. Just dodge that divorce curse that strikes after Real Housewives vow renewals.

Real Housewives of Miami is expected to return to screens before the end of the year.

