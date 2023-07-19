Lisa Rinna Reveals Who’s Responsible for Attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ Son

Let’s face it: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spent last season in the gutter. The show was riddled with so much hate that it became unbearable to watch. One of the most heartbreaking things that occurred online during Season 12 was the bot attack on Garcelle Beauvais’ son. Then, no one knew who was behind the nameless profiles spamming a 14-year-old boy’s social media pages. Still, Diana Jenkins (who some alleged was behind this) and Garcelle launched private investigations into the matter.

During a recent Watch What Happens Live episode, Garcelle shared that after months of investigating, nothing came out of either search. But she did have an interesting message. “In my heart of hearts, I know who’s behind it. But I will never say publicly,” she said.

Since then, many have been questioning the outcome of Diana’s investigation, and thanks to Lisa Rinna, we have our answer.

Lisa spills about the bot attack

Lisa Rinna says Diana Jenkins has uncovered the person that sent the bots after Garcelle’s son — and it wasn’t anyone on the RHOBH cast pic.twitter.com/Shy6lmMVGO — Zack Peter (@justplainzack) July 18, 2023

@Justplainzack on Twitter posted a clip of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star giving fans an update on the investigation into last year’s bot attack.

“I’m going to say one thing about this,” she started. “Go to Diana’s social media [and] you will see what she posted.”

The Days of Our Lives actress continued by sharing that Diana’s team of investigators were led to a man in Concord, California. “When Diana is ready to release that because her people found him, she will,” she continued.

“And it’s not bots, it’s one man … and he lives in Concord, California, in an apartment.”

Despite their issues, it’s hard to believe Diana would keep this information from Garcelle and her family. However, given their rocky year during Season 12, it wouldn’t surprise me if they didn’t speak again after the reunion. Regardless, we hope this gives Garcelle some peace of mind.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return in November 2023 on Bravo.

