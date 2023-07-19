Real Housewives of Miami Alums Ana Quincoces and Lauren Foster Film for Season 6

We’re about to get hit with a blast from the past when The Real Housewives of Miami returns for Season 6. Do you remember Lauren Foster and Ana Quinconces from the pre-Peacock days of RHOM? Well, they recently filmed for the upcoming season! We haven’t seen these women on the show in ages, so we’re slightly confused, but very excited.

A real throwback

The news of Lauren and Ana’s night out with the Real Housewives of Miami came via Lauren’s Instagram. In a post, she shared a snap of herself alongside Ana and the current cast. She captioned the picture, saying, “Way too much fun, with these fierce ladies. (Real) Housewives should have 2 things … Killer looks & quick minds. These girls have it in spades!”

Of course, a ton has happened in the Bravo universe since Ana and Lauren were on RHOM. We’re not judging if you don’t remember these deep-cut cast members, so here’s a quick refresher.

Lauren was never a full-fledged cast member on RHOM but a frequent party guest and a friend to Marysol Patton. The transgender model and socialite would pop up at parties, look fierce, and throw shade. She fit in with the group perfectly and wasn’t afraid to call them out on their mess. It’s a shame they never recognized her as an official “friend!”

On the other hand, Ana was a mojito-holding Housewife back in Season 2. Her biggest claim to fame was how she completely eviscerated Lea Black at that year’s reunion. It was good TV but didn’t earn her a second season. After leaving Housewives, she competed (and lost) on The Next Food Network Star. She also has a Skinny Girl cheater brand called Skinny Latina, so you know she’s just itching to get back into the Bravo world.

Since it’s been nearly a decade since we’ve seen these ladies on TV, it will be interesting to see how they wound up in front of the Season 6 cameras. On Instagram, Lauren teased that this upcoming season will be “mind-blowing.” Based on what we’ve heard about this season and someone from the cast supposedly biting Larsa Pippen, we’re all eagerly awaiting our minds to be blown.

It’s too soon to know a premiere date for Season 6 of Real Housewives of Miami. But you can stream the entire series on Peacock and get reacquainted with Ana and Lauren!

