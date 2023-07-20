Gina Kirschenheiter ‘Never Could Trust’ Shannon Beador

Gina Kirschenheiter is a Real Housewives enigma. Many important questions remain unanswered in our Universe. Is there life after death? What came first, the chicken or the egg? And finally, has Gina’s voice always been this annoying and I’m only noticing it now?

Season 17 is off with a bang and after four long years on Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina has some thoughts. And when Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge hear these thoughts, Gina might have to explain herself. She appeared on an episode of the Viall Files podcast and gave host Nick Viall an earful about her co-stars.

Shannon falls short in the trust department

When dissecting her friendships within the show, Gina revealed some interesting tidbits. Long story short, she doesn’t trust Shannon worth a damn. “I trust Emily [Simpson] the most and I trust Shannon the least, 100 percent,” Gina admitted.

How Gina and Emily are still on this show remains a mystery, yet here we are. Apparently, Gina has never felt particularly close to Shan. “She has never been someone I could trust or been particularly kind to me,” she told Nick. “It just is what it is,” she added.

For whatever reason Nick and Gina discussed the RHOC diva most likely to “spoil” a celebrity’s wedding announcement. Gina clocked Shannon to be the one, but this is the most nonsensical interview I’ve heard in a minute. “She [Shannon] would do it by, like, real accident butt dial, I swear,” Gina said.

I’m not sure what Shannon has or hasn’t done to Gina, but she wasn’t done yet. According to Gina, Shannon is the most selfish cast member, making me wonder what show Gina thinks she’s on.

In the midst of the wedding photo conversation, Gina also decided to poke the bear named Tamra. She said Tamra would likely release personal photos “if it could get personal gain.” And Gina will most definitely be hearing from Tammy Sue on that one.

Shannon and Tamra have not responded to Gina’s interview, at this time we would like to wish her good luck.

