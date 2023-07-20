Jennifer Pedranti Calls Out Tamra Judge for Being ‘Drastically Different’ On-Camera, Tamra Fires Back

The claim that reality TV is scripted has existed as long as the genre. And while that take isn’t exactly true, it perhaps comes from a shred of truth. No, reality TV isn’t scripted. But it’s unlikely that everyone we see on our screen is exactly as they are in their daily lives.

This age-old debate is reemerging once again thanks to Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17. In the most recent episode, we finally gained insight into the much-anticipated napkin scene. Tamra Judge threw a napkin in Jennifer Pedranti’s face regarding accusations of Jenn’s boyfriend cheating on her.

The scene left many viewers divided. Though Tamra has arguably breathed some life into the show, some wondered if she’d gone a bit too far. It even left some wondering if Tamra was faking her outrage. Well, Jenn discussed just that with Andy Cohen on the most recent Watch What Happens Live.

Is Tamra playing a character on RHOC?

In a round of Let’s Get Judge-y, Andy asked, “How is Tamra different on camera than she is off?” Jennifer clearly had a lot to say on the matter—it took her a moment to even collect her thoughts. But she finally said, “Drastically different … When Tamra’s on camera, she drinks. And when Tamra drinks, she turns it up.”

As expected, Tamra was not altogether too pleased with Jennifer’s comments. She took to Twitter where she said, “Sit down newbie. I told you to be honest! I don’t ham it up for the cameras. I’m being honest and the truth hurts. #WWHL.” Tamra indeed said just as much in a recent interview.

But interestingly, in that same interview, Tamra admitted that she probably drank too much this season of RHOC. And look, even though the genre is called reality TV, we know there are layers to the reality. Some things are entirely organic. Others are perhaps more exaggerated. It’s unlikely that anyone is the same at work as they are at home.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

