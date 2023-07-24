Gary King Insists He’s Still Friends With Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher

For three seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the troublesome gang of Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae were a tight-knit group. A trio of heads of department that worked hard and partied even harder together. There was a lot of flirting between the First Mate and the Chief Stew, but the dynamic remained as it was.

That is, until Daisy decided to hook up with Colin. There was conflict after the engineer discovered that she had slept with Gary off-season. The irony there is that Colin was seeing another woman that he insists did not “overlap” the relationship with the Irish native.

But Gary’s fragile ego acted up a bit, and he kept flirting with Daisy. At one point, she was concerned for the health of the friendship between Gary and Colin. For their part, the bromance seems more intact than that of Daisy with Gary or Colin. And that’s just what us viewers saw on camera. But what does Gary have to say about all this?

Daisy “liked” Gary’s post

Gary took to his Instagram to confirm that he is still close with Daisy and Colin. He included a picture of the three of them together along with the caption, “contrary to what many of you may believe, I am still friends with Colin and Daisy.”

If this is true, it’s definitely an improvement from what was seen at the reunion. Part 2 of the Season 4 reunion was especially tense for all of them. Of course, it doesn’t comment on Daisy and Colin’s fractured relationship. They’ll have to update us on their dynamic as and when they’re ready.

At the time, Gary also said that the friendships were intact, even after Daisy cut off communication with him after filming wrapped because Colin made her feel “guilty.”

After Daisy and Colin split, the boys were able to reconnect. However, Gary admitted that his friendship with Daisy needed some tending to.

But if Gary’s post is to be believed, all is (almost) well within the trio. Indeed, Daisy herself “liked” the post. However, it is interesting that Colin is not on hand to film Season 5 with Daisy and Gary. It’s one thing to say that they are all friends, but can it be said that their friendship is what it once was.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE GARY? ARE ALL THREE STILL FRIENDS? DO YOU THINK THERE IS STILL CONFLICT BETWEEN ANY OF THEM?