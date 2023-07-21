‘I Am Not a Cheater’: Colin MacRae Clarifies Below Deck Sailing Yacht Reunion Bombshells

Daisy Kelliher’s love triangle with Gary King and Colin MacRae now seems like more trouble than it was worth. Maybe there is something to the saying, “don’t screw the crew.” No matter how good friends you are. But it pales in comparison to what was going on off shore.

Because as it turns out, there was another alleged love triangle between the engineer and a mystery woman that he is now in a relationship with. At the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion, there were some revelations.

In fact, Colin revealed that he had initially hooked up with Daisy before the season started. Daisy hit back, claiming that Colin had hooked up with the other girl around the same time. Colin’s claim that he told both women about the other did little to aid his cause.

Colin claims there was “ZERO overlap” between Daisy and his current girlfriend

@parlayrevival_colin commented on @bestofbravo’s Instagram

A Bravo Instagram fan page commented on the reunion bombshells. This prompted Colin to post a rebuttal in his defense.

@bestofbravo wrote, “Colin and Daisy actually had hooked up for the first time BEFORE the season began filming. Also, Colin was sleeping with another girl before filming as well, which Colin said Daisy knew about, and Daisy said in the reunion it therefore made her defensive.”

The timeline between Colin breaking up with Daisy and starting with the other girl was, “six weeks.” Yet the fact that he was sleeping with both women at once gave Daisy pause.

In response, Colin posted the statement above. He claimed that he “was single going into the season,” and that there was ZERO overlap.” According to the engineer’s explanation, “Daisy and I ended things shortly after the show and THEN I hooked up with the ‘other woman.'”

He called the assumption that he had a girlfriend off the boat during the season, “horse sh*t.” And concluded the statement by saying he is, “not a cheater.”

Daisy and Gary are reported to be filming Season 5, but Colin is out for this one. Things on Parsifal III will never be the same again.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF COLIN’S EXPLANATIONS? DOES THE FACT THAT HE WAS HONEST WITH BOTH LADIES MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE TO HIS ARGUMENT? HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT DAISY’S REACTION TO IT ALL?